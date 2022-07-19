Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLRS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $3,300,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $7,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $23.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

