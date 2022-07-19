Cordasco Financial Network Has $1.63 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

MSFT opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

