Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153,259 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,361,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $119.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

