DMG Group LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DMG Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of DMG Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

