Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Down 0.8 %

DCI opened at $48.31 on Monday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.