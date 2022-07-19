Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,608,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 783,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after purchasing an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,777,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 266.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

