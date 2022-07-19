DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Barclays

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.00.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $123.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

