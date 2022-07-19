Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 55,654 Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of CarLotz worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CarLotz by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CarLotz by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 55,518 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

CarLotz Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.63. CarLotz, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.15.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarLotz

(Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.