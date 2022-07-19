Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Brightcove worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Trading Down 1.5 %

BCOV stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCOV. TheStreet downgraded Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $110,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,773,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,308.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 49,855 shares of company stock valued at $332,675 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brightcove Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.