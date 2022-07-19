Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 2,190 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLAY. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $46,307.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $716,381. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

