Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ryerson by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 122,294 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ryerson by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $880.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

