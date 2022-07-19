Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

