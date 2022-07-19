Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 22,310 ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

