Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 545,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,927,000 after buying an additional 92,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

Shares of AEP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

