Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Shares of LEN opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

