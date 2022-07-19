Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in KB Home by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in KB Home by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

