Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.