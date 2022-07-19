Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Veracyte by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Veracyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Veracyte by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

In related news, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

