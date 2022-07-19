Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 855.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

