Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

MDXG stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,501 shares of company stock worth $527,228. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

