Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $185,000 Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cohu were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COHU opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.62. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COHU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

