Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $188,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,829,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

