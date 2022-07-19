Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $213,000 Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shutterstock stock opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $128.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

