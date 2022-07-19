Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,949,000 after buying an additional 1,497,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,803.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,803.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $651,022 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 4.9 %

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.