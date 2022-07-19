Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $187,000 Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

AMRX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $957.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

