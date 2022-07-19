Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 3,767 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 58.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 44,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 66.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 43,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Insider Activity

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.