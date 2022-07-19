Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

NUS stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $773,888.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $773,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at $939,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,652,437. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

