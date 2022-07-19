Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,944,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.56. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.