Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Zai Lab Stock Up 6.6 %

Zai Lab stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $163.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

