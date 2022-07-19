Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,724 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,556,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 365,275 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ATB Capital set a $16.50 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE NEX opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,197,690 shares of company stock worth $77,924,360 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

