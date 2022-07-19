Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,098 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.49 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.