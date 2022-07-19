Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,167 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 573,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $412.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.47.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

