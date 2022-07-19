Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,173 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

