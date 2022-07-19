Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,175 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,151,000 after acquiring an additional 426,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,266 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 120,135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 429,913 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,500 shares of company stock worth $374,225. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Citigroup lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

