Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,443 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 33,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,131.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

