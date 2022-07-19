Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,781 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,122 shares of the airline’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

