Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 188 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Masonite International stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

