Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,662 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after buying an additional 441,073 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 35.6% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 21,397 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

VVNT stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $843.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

