Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 300 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

