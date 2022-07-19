Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 454 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

