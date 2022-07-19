Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,770 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Puma Biotechnology worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 1.0 %

PBYI opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 843.16% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $70,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $68,748.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,317,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,401 shares of company stock worth $173,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PBYI. StockNews.com began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.