Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 658 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after acquiring an additional 225,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after acquiring an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after acquiring an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after acquiring an additional 497,801 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.7 %

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock worth $7,966,960. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.