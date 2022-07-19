Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 754 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 592,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Natus Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Natus Medical by 29.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.93.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

