Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $211,000 Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of AquaBounty Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 4,619.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 675,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 661,553 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,346,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 637,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 783.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 264,048 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 43.50, a current ratio of 43.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.31.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 1,128.26%. On average, analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

