Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

