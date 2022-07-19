Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile



Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

