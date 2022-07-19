Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 150 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

