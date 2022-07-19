Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 272,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 783,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,111,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

