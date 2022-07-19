Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 8.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 96,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 147.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Edison International Stock Down 0.9 %

EIX stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

