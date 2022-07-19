Empirical Finance LLC Has $42.38 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,469 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

